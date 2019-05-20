Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post sales of $327.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.60 million. Hibbett Sports posted sales of $274.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.27 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge lowered Hibbett Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.54 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,423. The firm has a market cap of $356.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

