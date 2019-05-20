HMS (HMSY) versus COMSCORE (SCOR) Head to Head Review

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of COMSCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of HMS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HMS and COMSCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 3 8 0 2.73 COMSCORE 0 4 2 0 2.33

HMS currently has a consensus target price of $32.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.03%. COMSCORE has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 90.04%. Given COMSCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than HMS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMS and COMSCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $598.29 million 4.54 $54.99 million $0.84 37.10 COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than COMSCORE.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and COMSCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 11.28% 14.02% 9.19% COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HMS beats COMSCORE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

