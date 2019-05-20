Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stake Decreased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $201,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,705 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,336 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. 822,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,194. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

