Hosking Partners LLP Has $18.35 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,599 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hosking Partners LLP Has $18.35 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/hosking-partners-llp-has-18-35-million-holdings-in-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.