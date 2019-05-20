Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.77

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.77 and last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.86 million, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.70 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Helen Rankin Butler bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.07 per share, with a total value of $206,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.99 per share, with a total value of $70,189.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,267. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

