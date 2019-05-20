Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,965,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,655,964,000 after purchasing an additional 153,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,818,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,590,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,516,000 after purchasing an additional 205,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Syed A. Jafry acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.52 per share, with a total value of $241,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $116.42 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/independent-advisor-alliance-purchases-new-position-in-zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh.html.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.