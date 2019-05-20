Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, CoinBene and Bibox. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,515.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,100,615 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

