Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.47. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,502. The stock has a market cap of $338.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.07. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.2459 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

A number of research firms have commented on ARTNA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/insider-selling-artesian-resources-co-artna-director-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.