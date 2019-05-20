Insider Selling: Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Director Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Director Anna Kazanchyan sold 10,600 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $27,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,042.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FOMX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.65. 208,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,916. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,115.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

FOMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

