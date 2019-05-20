Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 178,945 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 178,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $1,016,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. 21,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,627. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 102.18% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 88.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. National Securities raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

