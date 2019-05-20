Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $243.00 price objective (down previously from $251.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.02 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 617.23% and a negative net margin of 162.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Luca Benatti acquired 1,200 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at $630,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 23,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $3,018,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $3,919,487. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,448,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 575,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 310,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,792,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,428,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

