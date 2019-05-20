Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stake Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after buying an additional 68,184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,324,000 after buying an additional 350,982 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 481,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,651,000 after buying an additional 81,899 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 98,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.25. 19,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $6,875,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,469,499.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,457 shares of company stock worth $16,327,598 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stake Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice-stake-decreased-by-sentry-investment-management-llc.html.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.