Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 547,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,663,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,672,000 after buying an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $169.81 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $171.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

