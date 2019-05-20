Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Position Boosted by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,193,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 198,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $4,566,705.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Thomas bought 8,650 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,386 shares of company stock worth $7,946,717. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,411. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

WARNING: “Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Position Boosted by State Treasurer State of Michigan” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-ipg-position-boosted-by-state-treasurer-state-of-michigan.html.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.