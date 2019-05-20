Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,987. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $23.15.
About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF
PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.
