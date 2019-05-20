Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (PFIG)

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Shares of PFIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. 12,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,179. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

