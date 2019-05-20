Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. 8,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

