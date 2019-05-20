Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 1111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter worth $93,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.50” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/irsa-inversiones-y-rprsntcins-irs-sets-new-1-year-low-at-8-50.html.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.