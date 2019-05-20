iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Decreased by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,160,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,587,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.25. 34,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,624. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr-holdings-decreased-by-tillar-wenstrup-advisors-llc.html.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.