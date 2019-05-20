iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,840,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $386,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,551,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,888,000 after buying an additional 4,763,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after buying an additional 343,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,663,000 after buying an additional 114,532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,790,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,451,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

