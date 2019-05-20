iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 913,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 103,242 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

WARNING: “iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/ishares-international-select-dividend-etf-idv-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.