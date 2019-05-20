iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Shares Sold by Lattice Strategies LLC

Lattice Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lattice Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lattice Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $57.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

