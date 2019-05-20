iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Holdings Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,504. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0348 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

