iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $205.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

