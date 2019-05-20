Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,080.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 52,661 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-sells-2900-shares-of-the-gabelli-dividend-income-trust-gdv.html.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.