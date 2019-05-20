Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in EPR Properties (EPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 137,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $62,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $40,216.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,658.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

