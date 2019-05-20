Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 65.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1,585.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 851,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.32 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

