Jason Brewer Purchases 20,000,000 Shares of Global Vanadium Ltd (GLV) Stock

Global Vanadium Ltd (ASX:GLV) insider Jason Brewer purchased 20,000,000 shares of Global Vanadium stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$80,000.00 ($56,737.59).

GLV opened at A$0.00 ($0.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

About Global Vanadium

Global Vanadium Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the EP-127 permit located in the Southern Georgina Basin, Northern Territory. The company was formerly known as Baraka Energy & Resources Ltd and changed its name to Global Vanadium Limited in December 2018.

