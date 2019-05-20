JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $485.24 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,804,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $485,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yum China by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 900,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after buying an additional 285,668 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 181.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 45.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $177,911.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $650,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $309,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $688,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,428 shares of company stock worth $1,590,043. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-485-24-million-stake-in-yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc.html.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.