JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,384,000 after buying an additional 2,311,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,400,000. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 649,395 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 748.3% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 456,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after buying an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,102,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 392,853 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $12,666,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

