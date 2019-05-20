JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (JBAXY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $8.65 on Monday. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

About JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

