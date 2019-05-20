Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 313.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,952,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,757,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after buying an additional 823,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,017,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,138,000 after buying an additional 485,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $81.86 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $395,213.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,197.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $1,465,745.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,884. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/keysight-technologies-inc-keys-shares-bought-by-mizuho-securities-co-ltd.html.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.