Knuff & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $250.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $187.08 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $227,348.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 42,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $12,047,386.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,065 shares of company stock worth $72,650,653 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Gabelli raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $325.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.13.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

