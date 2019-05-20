Laurion Capital Management LP Has $3.49 Million Stake in PCM Inc (PCMI)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in PCM were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PCM by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PCM by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,375 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PCM by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PCM in the 1st quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PCM by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on PCM from $24.20 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.87.

Shares of PCMI stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCM Inc has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $533.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.20 million. PCM had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts forecast that PCM Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

