Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $649,000 Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IGM opened at $210.72 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $159.30 and a twelve month high of $221.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $649,000 Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/legacy-financial-strategies-llc-has-649000-stake-in-ishares-north-american-tech-etf-igm.html.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.