Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $94,291.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, YoBit and Mercatox. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $94,291.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02194655 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 627,357,457 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Exrates, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, YoBit and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.