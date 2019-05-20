Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.51 Million

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post sales of $416.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $419.48 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $459.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 1,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $195,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,286 shares in the company, valued at $78,657,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,372. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.83. 113,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $238.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

