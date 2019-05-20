Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Stake Increased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group accounts for 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $3.05 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

