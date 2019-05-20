LRM Coin Reaches Market Cap of $83,143.00 (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $83,143.00 and approximately $637.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, LRM Coin has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00366434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00793844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00154538 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004627 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000097 BTC.

LRM Coin Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 5,208,996 coins and its circulating supply is 4,945,931 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Graviex, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.