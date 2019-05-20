Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Given New $165.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $22,502,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

