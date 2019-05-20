Maxim Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RRGB. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $306.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 43,766.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 452,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 451,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 172,969 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $4,273,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $3,132,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

