MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

In related news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,628,076. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 233.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after buying an additional 185,547 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 151.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

