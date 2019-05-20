McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,907.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,905,432. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $71.88.

Fastenal’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/mckinley-carter-wealth-services-inc-has-226000-holdings-in-fastenal-fast.html.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.