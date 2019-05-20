McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 4,540 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in NetApp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $88.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NetApp to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 4,540 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/mckinley-carter-wealth-services-inc-purchases-4540-shares-of-netapp-inc-ntap.html.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.