MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Director Purchases $59,023.92 in Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Anne Marie O’donovan purchased 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $59,023.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Anne Marie O’donovan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Anne Marie O’donovan purchased 17,832 shares of MDC Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,891.12.
Shares of MDCA stock remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 397,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,519. MDC Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MDC Partners by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
MDC Partners Company Profile
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.
Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.