Meredith (MDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

MDP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Meredith in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $54.97 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.99.

Meredith stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Meredith has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75. Meredith had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.74) EPS. Meredith’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meredith will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

In related news, insider John S. Zieser sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $145,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

