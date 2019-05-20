MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,874,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,407 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter worth about $118,000. SEI Investments Co raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.4% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 603,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 51,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.