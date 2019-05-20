MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,790 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,017,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,871,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,972,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,690.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,038. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,841.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

