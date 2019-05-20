Micron Technology (MU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.37, but opened at $36.06. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 34350434 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2,041.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

