Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.5% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

NYSE:BDX opened at $228.36 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock worth $7,901,023 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

